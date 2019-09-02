Uche Usim, Abuja

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, has mandated the top echelon to sign a performance bond to guarantee optimum delivery.

He identified growing the nation’s crude oil reserves and production, ensuring a steady supply of petroleum products and supplying adequate gas as key areas consistent with the next level agenda of the federal government.

The new vigour falls on the shoulders of Chief Operating Officers of the various Autonomous Business Units (ABUs) who assured to deliver to taste.

Key Performance Areas (KPAs) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) were designed by in-house experts without inputs from consultants, even as the NNPC boss said it was an indication of the abundant talents within the corporation’s human resource base.

He said: “I have the conviction that we can deliver on these KPAs and even do more. We have enormous goodwill from our various stakeholders and Nigerians that we can do things differently. Let me emphasize that our stakeholders have tremendous trust in us and it is only excellent performance that can sustain the trust they have in us.”

He maintained that the clear goal of his management was to drive an NNPC that is Transparent and Accountable with Performance Excellence (TAPE), stressing that the milestones for all the ABUs and Strategic Business Units (SBUs) would be delivered within the timelines.

Kyari posited that the KPAs were the roadmap for growth and consolidation, assuring that his management would ensure effective stimulation of industrial growth in the country.

Tagged the Roadmap for Growth and Consolidation, Kyari’s new Corporate vision of Transparency, Accountability & Performance Excellence (TAPE) would ensure that all of NNPC’s seven Directorates leveraged on technology and innovation to deliver on their Key Priority Areas (KPAs).

The KPAs also have clear-cut roadmap and strategies towards actualizing the TAPE mandate.

For the Upstream Directorate, the KPAs are: growing the nation’s reserves and increasing production; while the KPAs for the Gas and Power Directorate include the expansion of the gas sector footprint towards stimulating industrialisation.

While the Refining and Petrochemicals Directorates would focus on enhancing local refining capacity as its KPA, the Downstream Directorate would ensure efficient and seamless petroleum products supply to guarantee energy security for the country and ensure that the critical oil and gas infrastructure are secured, and the Ventures Directorate would work to ensure that the corporation’s new businesses are capitalized and commercialised.

For the Corporate Services Directorate, the key priority areas are the development of the corporation’s human capital and excellent service delivery, while the Finance and Accounts Directorate is charged with ensuring financing for growth and effective liquidity management.