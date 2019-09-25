Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) are deepening their collaboration to guarantee energy security in the country and grow the petroleum industry.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, and MOMAN Chairman, Mr. Tunji Oyebanji, made the declaration on Wednesday during a visit by the association’s executive to the Corporation’s helmsman.

Speaking during the visit of the Downstream Association, Kyari stated that statutorily, the corporation was mandated to work with all relevant Industry stakeholders to sustain the growth trajectory of the Petroleum Industry as well as ensure energy security of the nation.

He affirmed that effective fuel supply and distribution were critical to national growth and energy security, as NNPC, being a National Oil Company, has an obligation to ensure that petroleum products supply and distribution are carried out unimpeded across the country.

He said: “NNPC must work with MOMAN, security agencies and all other relevant stakeholders for the Petroleum Sector to thrive. We will work with MOMAN as a partner of choice and we are ready to intervene in issues that will promote the growth of the Industry. By so doing, we will encourage you to continue to grow your investment in the country for the economy to prosper.”

The GMD said the Federal government was determined to ensure that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) pass legislative huddles within the shortest possible framework of time to, among others, reduce the incidences of overlapping roles among agencies of government.

He expressed readiness to collaborate with other agencies to address the issues that are of interest to MOMAN to ensure that its members remain a going concern.

Earlier, the MOMAN Chairman, Mr. Oyebanji, had congratulated the GMD on his appointment and expressed the readiness of his Association to collaborate with Mallam Kyari to guarantee energy security for the country.

Oyebanji seized the opportunity of the visit to solicit NNPC GMD’s support on burning issues of concern to MOMAN, among which he listed: Diminishing margin from PMS sales; Difficulties encountered in accessing forex at N306 per dollar; Foreign- currency-denominated charges by port agencies and multiple regulatory agencies in the sub-sector.

“We are indeed thankful for considering us as a veritable partner. MOMAN will partner NNPC and all its subsidiaries such as NNPC Retail and Petroleum Products Marketing Company to supply and distribute petroleum products to all motorists,” Mr. Oyebanji stated.