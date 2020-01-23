Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it remains the most inclusive institution as it complies with the provisions of the law and Federal Government policy and regulations to include every segment of the Nigerian society in its recruitment policy.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mele Kyari, stated this Wednesday during the visit of the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Ambassador Abdullahi H. Shinkafi, to the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

Speaking on the corporation’s alignment and compliance with the tenets of the Federal Character policy, Kyari, who described NNPC as a truly Nigerian company, said beyond ensuring that every section of the country is represented during recruitment, the corporation also ensures that women are represented at Top Management level.

“By our design and policy, we are an inclusive company, inclusive in every respect such that all Nigerians have a sense of belonging in this company through our deliberate recruitment policy and compliance with the law. We even go beyond what the Federal Character Commission looks at to ensure gender inclusion. We are proud to say that gender inclusion works here, even in our top management, we do have women represented”, the GMD explained.

He stated that every geo-political zone is also represented at the top management level by deliberate policy, adding: “We are truly a Nigerian company, very proudly Nigerian”.

Speaking earlier, the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Ambassador Abdullahi Shinkafi, said his visit was part of the commission’s strategic engagement with stakeholders aimed at fostering a cordial working relationship.

He said the commission was working towards promoting national unity by ensuring equitable distribution of all cadres of posts in the public service and equitable distribution of socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities.