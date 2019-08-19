The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has shortlisted a total of 15 consortia made up of reputable and experienced international companies and Nigerian downstream companies who were successful as it partners for Direct Sale of Crude Oil and Direct Purchase of Petroleum Products (DSDP) tender exercise.

The move was in line with its Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari’s pledge on assumption of duty recently that the NNPC under his leadership would continuously entrench transparency and accountability across all the corporation’s operations.

The NNPC disclosed this in statement from its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, titled: Publishing of Successful Bidders for the 2019/2020 Direct Sale of Crude Oil and Direct Purchase of Petroleum Products (DSDP) Contract,” obtained yesterday.

What this means is that those that qualified would be lifting Nigerian crude oil grades in exchange for delivery of the corresponding petroleum products on value for value basis in line with the executed agreement.

The companies shortlisted included BP Oil International Limited/AYM SHAFA Limited; VITOL SA/Calson-Hyson; Total Oil Trading SA/Total Nigeria Plc; Gunvor Group Limited/AY Maikifi Nigeria Limited; Trafigura Pte Ltd./A. A. Rano Nigeria Limited; Compañía Española De Petróleos, S.A.U. (Cepsa)/Oando Plc; and Mocoh Sa/Mocoh Nigeria Limited.

Others included Litasco SA/Brittania-U Nigeria Limited/Freepoint Commodities; MRS Oil & Gas Co. Ltd;

Sahara Energy Resource Ltd;

Bono Energy Ltd./Eterna Plc/Arkleen Oil & Gas Ltd./Amazon Energy Limited; Matrix Energy Ltd./Petratlantic Energy Ltd./UTM Offshore Ltd./Levene Energy Dev. Ltd; Mercuria Energy Trading Sa/ Barbedos Oil & Gas Services Ltd./Rainoil Ltd./Petrogas Energy Trade West Africa Lt; Asian Oil & Gas Pte Ltd./ Eyrie Energy Ltd./ Masters Energy Oil & Gas Ltd/ Casiva Ltd, and Duke Oil Incorporated.

“The tender process comprises technical bid submission, evaluation and short listing, commercial bid submission, evaluation and short listing, commercial negotiations and contract agreement execution.”

Mele Kyari had said: “Under my leadership, NNPC will strive to be more credible, competent and accountable institution that manages the oil resources on behalf of the citizens of Nigeria in accordance with its mandate and the core persuasions of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He had said for NNPC to maintain positive image, there must be transparency, shared values of integrity and professionalism among its members of staff.