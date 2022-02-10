The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has named MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando and Duke Oil as importers of the methanol blended petrol into the country.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDRA) had on Tuesday revealed that scarcity of fuel being experienced in some cities was caused by the isolation and withdrawal of petrol with quantities of methanol.

Revealing how the methanol-blended petrol came into the country, Group Managing Director of the NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, said Wednesday night that the product was imported by the suppliers through four Premium Motor Spirit cargoes under its Direct Sales Direct Purchase arrangement.

He said MRS imported the methanol-blended fuel through a vessel named MT Bow Pioneer, while Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium brought in the product through a vessel MT Tom Hilde. Oando, he said, imported its product through a vessel, MT Elka Apollon, while Duke Oil brought its product through MT Nord Gainer vessel.

Kyari said the four companies had been notified to take remedial actions, while promising that NNPC will work with NMDRA for other actions.

The NNPC GMD said: “We wish to update our customers and the public on the ongoing efforts by NNPC and other stakeholders to resolve the issues generated by the unfortunate supply and discharge of methanol blended gasoline (PMS) in some Nigerian depots.

“On 20th January 2022, NNPC received a report from our quality inspector on the presence of emulsion particles in PMS cargoes shipped to Nigeria from Antwerp-Belgium.

“NNPC investigation revealed the presence of methanol in four (4) PMS cargoes imported by the following DSDP suppliers namely MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando and Duke Oil.

“Cargoes quality certificates issued at loadport (Antwerp Belgium) by AmSpec Belgium indicate that the gasoline complied with Nigerian Specification.

“The NNPC quality inspectors, including GMO, SGS, GeoChem and G&G conducted tests before discharge also showed that the gasoline met Nigerian specification.”

He said the cargoes were also certified by inspection agent of NMDRA to have met Nigerian specification.

Kyari said however that the usual quality inspection protocol employed in both the load port in Belgium and discharge ports in Nigeria do not include the test for percent methanol content, explaining why the additive was not detected by Nigeria’s quality inspectors.

According to him, “in order to prevent the distribution of the petrol, we have ordered the quarantine of all un-evacuated volumes and the holding back of all the affected products in transit (both truck & marine).

“All defaulting suppliers have been put on notice for remedial actions and NNPC will work with the authority to take further necessary actions in line with subsisting regulations.

“NNPC wishes to reassure Nigerians that we are currently sourcing additional cargoes to ensure product sufficiency.”

The NNPC revelation came a few hours after MRS issued a statement claiming that the NNPC imported the product.

In a statement by the Managing Director, Marco Storari claimed, MRS said it would “continue to work with NNPC and NMDPRA, for the evacuation of the contaminated product to NNPC, who is the sole supplier of the product.

“The allegation reported against the Company that MRS imported contaminated products, is therefore mischievous, false and untrue. MRS is not an importer of this contaminated PMS into the country, nor does MRS sell substandard products.”

