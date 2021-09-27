From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Ifeanyi Ararume and Margaret Okadigbo into the Board of Directors of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

National Publicity Secretary of the body, Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement, yesterday, said the appointments were a sign that the president’s visit to the South East was yielding results.

Buhari had named Ararume as chairman of the board of NNPC Limited and Okadigbo as a member.

“Most people of the South East were highly elated by the above appointments and expressed the hope that this is the beginning of a new dawn. That the two appointments offered to the two eminent Igbo came shortly after Igbo stakeholders met with Mr. President at Owerri, Imo State on September 9, 2021, is a signal that the visit to South East is yielding quick signs of benefits to the people,” said Ogbonnia.

“This kind disposition by Mr. President is a source of motivation to Ohanaeze Ndigbo in their quest and aspirations for a peaceful united Nigeria buttressed by equity, justice and fairness. It is hoped that Mr President will continue on this path of honour and reflective national peace building. Mr President has less than 18 active months in office. The remaining period of his eight years incumbency can be used to take some far reaching decisions which will affect the entire Nigeria, either positively or negatively. It is therefore hoped that Mr. President will choose the better option of addressing the crisis in the South East.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.