From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and an indigenous oil exploration company, First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited in partnership with the KEFFES Rural Development Foundation have built a solar-powered water project for the indigenes of Koluama 1 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Council of the State.

The project is expected to provide indigenes of the benefiting community and its environs with healthy and portable water to reduce cases of water-borne disease.

The representative of the indigenous oil firm, First E and P, Mr Gerald Makiri, said the solar-powered water project is a pilot test that will be replicated around the host communities.

“Fela in his popular song says water no get enemy, so, we are hoping that this water will bring unity to this community. We are hoping that as you drink from the borehole, sickness will vanish, more prosperity to Koluama I, more prosperity to the women, youths, boys and girls, “he said.

Receiving the project, Matthew Sele-epri, Chairman of KEFFES rural development foundation, represented by HRH Moses Theophilus – Kenibara VII (Amadabo of Moko-Ama Sangana Kingdom) thanked both First E and P and NNPC for the kind gesture to the community.

He however asked that three additional points be built in the pilot scheme in Koluama 1 and should be replicated across all the KEFFES communities.

While noting that the project would be first of its kind in the KEFFES communities, he pointed out that the KEFFES is a foundation representing the eight producing communities comprising Koluama 1 and 2; Ezetu 1 and 2; Foropa, Fish Town; Ekeni; and Sangana, located along the Atlantic coastline.

“If you can recall that over time all our communities are surrounded with water but portable water to drink is a problem and today as God may have it First E and P has been able to deliver on social development and so we want to appreciate first and E and P for this very kind and proactive intervention.”

“We are still demanding that this should be replicated in all the communities and all the KEFFES host communities because that is the only way we can see the goodness of this. Let it be replicated as it is done in Koluama 1. Let it also be done for all the communities for us to see this enjoyment we are seeing today. Since we are not reticulating that water, we can’t expect the whole community to be coming to fetch. So, we want to request that you do more of its kind,” he added.