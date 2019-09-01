Uche Usim, Abuja

The downstream subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Retail, is partnering with the Nigerian Navy to secure its Floating Mega Stations (FMS) spread across the Niger-Delta region, in line with its mandate to sell and distribute petroleum products nationwide.

According to NNPC Spokesman, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, the management of NNPC Retail led by its new Managing Director, Mr Billy Okoye is already in talks with the Navy to provide adequate security for its badges and other facilities routinely deployed for effective operations of the FMS.

He noted that the NNPC Retail management recently paid a courtesy call on the Nigerian Navy Chief of Training and Operations (CITOPS), Rear Admiral Tariworio Dick, where far-reaching measures were emplaced after fruitful deliberations.

The NNPC explained that smooth operation of the 12 Floating Mega Stations would help to guarantee petroleum products penetration in the far recesses of littoral communities in the Niger Delta region in line with the aspiration of the NNPC management to ensure operational efficiency across all tiers of the industry value chain.

It is on record that the FMS concept was actualized with the phased deployment of the stations beginning from 2007 through 2009 with the ultimate goal of eliminating the perennial challenge by residents of coastal zones in accessing petroleum products.

However, the volatile security situation in the terrain through the years have made it challenging for the Corporation to fully achieve set goals and targets in this regard.

The FMS are presently located in six states namely; Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo. Each of the states have two FMS.