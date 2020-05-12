The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Tuesday, stated that together with its partners, it would extend its ongoing COVID-19 medical intervention to other states of the federation yet to benefit from the initiative. In a statement in Abuja, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated that the NNPC’s coordinated support would eventually reach every state of the country, especially as inhabitants of the concerned states are a constituent of the 200 million Nigerians who are the shareholders of NNPC.

Kyari stated this in Abuja during the inauguration of the Thisday Dome COVID-19 Testing, Tracing, and Treatment Centre equipped by industry stakeholders and other corporate bodies among which are the NNPC, Sahara Group, CA-COVID and China Civil Engineering Construction Company. He said, “NNPC is owned by the 200 million Nigerians. We have a primary responsibility to stand with the country and our citizens at any time to ensure that we fight COVID-19 together. We are doing this with the support and the guidance of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, pulling together the entire Oil and Gas Industry to bring support to the country.” He stated that in order to have a coordinated approach in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the NNPC, as the leader in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, brought all it partners together to deliver medical consumables and infrastructure to Nigerans cross the country.