Tony Osauzo, Benin

Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has assured that the pipeline explosion in Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta would not affect power generation in the country.

The GMD, speaking to reporters in Benin City shortly after teeing-off the 2019 NNPC Upstream Golf Tournament, ‎said the explosion was a rupture which would be fixed within three days.

“It was not an explosion but a rupture. Our team has moved to site and in three days we are going to fix it and we have contained the spill that is coming from that rupture. So, it is a rupture and not an explosion, there is no fire on that place. It will also not have effect on power supply because we are going to fix it three days,” Kyari said.

He described the Golf tournament being held at the Benin Golf Club as very important.

“This place is very important to NNPC because majority or so much of our operations take place in this area, our staff live here and thy are part of the usual practice of golf to relax and enjoy themselves in their spare time that is why we are very interested in this place and not only that, the creme de la creme of the society live around here in the town and our operation require the help and support of everyone to succeed so therefore we always see it as an opportunity to always meet with our stakeholders so that they can help us make sure that the objective of the collaboration which is to grow production, to grow reserve and peace in the Niger Delta is achieved.”

On his part, Captain of Benin Golf Club, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa commended the relationship the Club has had with NNPC.

“The relationship has been very cordial and they have meet up with their social responsibility, we have cooperated for so many years,”‎ he said.