Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Pipeline Surveillance and Security Contractors, otherwise known as Service Providers/Security Guards Contractors, have given a seven-day ultimatum to UTM Offshore Limited to pay their salary arrears.

The contractors threatened to drag UTM Offshore Limited, which is an NNPC contractor, to court should it fail to meet their demand within the given time.

The Surveillance contractors who monitor from Ishiagu Ebonyi State to Emene Enugu State Petroleum Pipeline, lamented that their counterparts in the West and Northern parts of the country had been paid their entitlements up to date and wondered why UTM was maltreating them.

In a letter of protest to the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, signed by their counsel, J. I. Olinya and made available to Sunday Sun, they noted that through their services, NNPC was able to move oil products from Port-Harcourt to Enugu Depot after, over 15 years the depot was abandoned and forgotten.

While appreciating NNPC for finding UTM Offshore Limited worthy for the award of such contract, they urged it to prevail on UTM Offshore Limited to pay their salary arrears.

The lawyers letter reads in parts, “UTM as a company performed creditably well, in the cause of delivery of it’s service to the NNPC, by bringing to life and operation the Port-Harcourt – Enugu Petroleum Pipeline which was in a moribund state, abandoned and forgotten prior to the contractual intervention of the UTM.