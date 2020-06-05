Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday raised the alarm over the prevalence of what it termed low-grade and contaminated AGO, otherwise called, diesel in circulation.

The national oil company said that unsuspecting members of the public were being baited with discounted prices in some parts of the country.

The warning was contained in a report by NNPC Retail Limited Managing Director, Mr Billy Okoye, admonishing motorists to be wary of the off-spec products.

Okoye stated that the warning became necessary because the low-grade, contaminated diesel was harmful to machines and environment, explaining that NNPC Retail Limited as a market leader considered it expedient to immediately alert the public on the issue.

He assured consumers that NNPC Retail Limited deals only in premium, high-quality products in the interest of Nigerian motorists and users, urging consumers to patronize the company’s stations where the quality of their products is assured.

As a deregulated product, diesel is also imported by other major and independent marketers in the country.