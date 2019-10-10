Uche Usim, Abuja and Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, expressed worries over the increasing menace of oil pipeline vandalism which hit a record high of 228 ruptured points in July, 2019 alone.

The latest act of sabotage is contained in the corporation’s July, 2019 Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) informed that the breached lines represented an awful increase of 115 per cent from the 106 vandalized points recorded in June 2019.

The report said out of the vandalized points, 15 failed to be welded, while five points were ruptured.

The corporation added that the Aba-Enugu axis accounted for 35 per cent of the breaks, while Port Harcourt (PHC)-Aba route recorded 22 per cent, with Ibadan-Ilorin layout hitting a 16-per cent mark.

Similarly, the Lagos Atlas Cove-Mosimi Zone logged 12 per cent with other locations recording the remaining 15 per cent of the breaks.

The NNPC noted in the report that to ensure sustained supply and distribution of Premium Mot0or Spirit (PMS) across the country, a total of 1.73billion litres of the product, translating to 55.74m liters/day, were supplied for the month under review, adding that it continued to diligently monitor the daily stock of fuel to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products and zero fuel queue across the Nation.

In terms of gas supply, a total of 730million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) was delivered to gas fired power plants in the month of July 2019 to generate an average power of about 2,864MW.

According to the report, total crude oil and gas export receipt of $390.33 million was recorded in the month under review as against $312.93million in June 2019.

It stated that contribution from crude oil amounted to $250.35million, while gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at $76.28million and $63.71million respectively.

The 48th edition of the NNPC MFOR indicated an improved trading surplus of N4.26billion compared to the N3.92billion surplus posted in June 2019.

The increase of 3.62per cent in the month is due largely to the enhanced surplus posted by the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), arising from half-year adjustments; coupled with increased surplus recorded by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC).