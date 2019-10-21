Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has released its July operational report, showing it remitted N1.33 trillion into various coffers from July 2018 to July 2019 in line with extant laws.

The national oil company remitted N729.3billion in the federation account, while N602.30billion was paid into the Joint Ventures (JV).

According to the report, the corporation remitted separate N27.23billion to the federation account through the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the month under review.

It however noted that its group operating revenue for the month of July 2019 declined by 3.03% at N502.49 billion, an indication of a decrease of N15.69 billion compared to the previous month’s performance.

But it indicated an improved trading surplus of ₦4.26billion compared to the ₦3.92 billion surplus posted in June 2019.

The increase of 3.62% in the month , according to the report, was due largely to the enhanced surplus posted by NGC arising from half-year adjustments; coupled with increased surplus recorded by PPMC and reduced the deficit by the refineries as a result of no production.

The dollar segment of the report said that the total export receipt of $390.33 million was recorded in July 2019 as against $312.93million in June 2019.

Contribution from crude oil amounted to $250.35 million while gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at $76.28 million and $63.71 million respectively.

The report, however, noted that “of the export receipts, $93.26 million was remitted to the Federation Account while $297.07million was remitted to fund the JV cost recovery for the month of July 2019 to guarantee current and future production. Total export crude oil and gas receipt for the period July 2018 to July 2019 stood at $5.88 billion. Out of which the sum of $4.41 billion was transferred to JV Cash Call as first line charge and the balance of $1.47 Billion was paid into Federation Account.”

The report said that: “In July 2019, NNPC remitted the sum of N27.23billion to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC). From July 2018 to July 2019, Federation, and JV received the sum N729.31billion and N602.30billion respectively.”

Under the naira remittance section of the report, the NNPC explained that federation crude oil and gas revenue federation crude oil and gas lifting were broadly classified into equity export and domestic.

According to the report, both categories were lifted and marketed by NNPC and the proceeds remitted into the federation account.

It added that equity export receipts, after adjusting for Joint Venture (JV) cash calls, were paid directly into federation account domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The report noted that domestic crude oil of domestic crude of 445,000bopd was allocated for refining to meet local demand.

The corporation noted that “payments are effected to federation account by NNPC after adjusting crude & product losses and pipeline repairs and management cost incurred during the period.”

Continuing, the report said that the expenditure for the month decreased by 3.12% or N16.03 billion and stood at N498.23 billion in the current month.