The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has no plan to relocate its subsidiary, Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), outside the Niger Delta region.

Spokesman of the corporation, Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement issued , yesterday in Abuja, reassured the host communities and all stakeholders in the region that nothing of sort was in the plan of NNPC.

He described as unfortunate a statement credited to the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, where he reportedly condemned the purported move by NNPC to relocate NGC headquarters from the region.

Ughamadu called on the NGC host communities and other stakeholders to disregard the relocation rumour which it described as absolutely false.

The corporation maintained that Senator Omo-Agege might have either been misinformed or was quoted out of context.

“The subject of relocation of NGC was never on the table for deliberation by the NNPC management,’’ he said.

The NNPC spokesman said the focus of the current management of the corporation under the headship of Mele Kyari was to ensure a harmonious relationship with stakeholders and host communities.

This, he said, would enhance a win-win scenario for all.

Ovie Omo-Agege, had last week, expressed concern about an alleged plot to move headquarters of NGC in Ekpan-Warri to Abuja.