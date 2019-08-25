Despite its various inter-agency collaboration on security, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said it recorded 77 per cent rise in cases of oil pipeline vandalism in its network of pipeline infrastructure across the country in June 2019.

The Corporation’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) for the month of June, as released by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said 106 pipeline points were breached, representing an increase from the 60 points vandalised in May 2019.

He explained that the Aba-Enugu axis in the system 2E pipeline corridor accounted for 25 per cent of the total pulverised points, while the Lagos Atlas Cove-Mosimi axis of the system 2B had 23 per cent of the compromised pipeline points.

He added that the Ibadan-Ilorin leg of the System 2B pipeline accounted for 18 per cent of affected lines, followed by the PHC-Aba section of the system 2E which was responsible for 13 per cent of the affected pipeline, adding that other areas accounted for the remaining 21 percent of cumulative line breaks.