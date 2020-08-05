Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) downstream subsidiary, NNPC Retail Limited, has entered into a strategic partnership with Automatic Fit and Energy Limited (Auto Fit), in the setting up of a vehicle servicing centre in Abuja.

In a statement by Auto Fit, the partnership in setting up the NNPC Lube Bay became necessary to promote safe motoring, while boosting patronage for the NNPC.

Speaking during the launch of the service centre, the Managing Director of Automatic Fit and Energy Limited, Dr Olusegun Aderemi, said the synergy would bring world-class services in automobile care to Nigerians.

He said: ‘With over 25 years of experience and also being a pioneer in this same space , with us constantly updating our techniques and equipment , we believe that we will not be offering anything less in this regard.

‘With NNPC Retail believing in the partnership and what we have to offer, we have extended a generous discount to all NNPC Staff for every time they bring their cars for servicing at any of our outlets nationwide.’

Aderemi, who doubles as a monarch, promised that AutoFit would build on the confidence reposed on it by the NNPC, adding that the partnership would be mutually beneficial, especially as the partnership would help accelerate the growth of NNPC Retail.

He commended the efforts of the outgoing Managing Director of NNPC Retail, Mr Billy Okoye, and the incoming Managing Director, Mrs Elizabeth Aliyuda, in ensuring the actualisation of the deal.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented at the event by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, commended the NNPC on the achievement, while he expressed optimism that the partnership would be of immense benefits to motorists by increasing safety in transportation.

He said, ‘the partnership is a good development, as it will provide motorists with highest quality lubricants, proper lubrication processes and services with sustainable value for customers. The relationship will enable customers to achieve their goals, increase business operations and make ambitions a reality.

‘Effective lubrication service will also boost safety of motorists. It’s economical when the problems of a car are properly diagnosed and rectified on time; it will save people a lot of money, time and most importantly stress. The partnership is a good arrangement and would be of huge benefit in transportation.’

Osinbajo noted that the government was always in support of any good attempt that would make transportation conducive for motorists.

In his own remarks, the Chief Operating officer (COO) Downstream of the NNPC, Ms Lawrencia Ndupu, described the partnership as a milestone achievement for NNPC Retail Limited, especially as it aligns with its goal of providing safe motoring with a reputable auto and wheel organization such as Automatic Fit and Energy.

Ndupu expressed confidence that the arrangement would endear NNPC service to clients and at the same time boost customers’ satisfactions.

She said, ‘this commissioning of NNPC lube bay service centre being one of the range of the non-fuel business, will enhance service delivery and customers satisfaction, we are highly elated and honoured to be able to commission the NNPC lube bay in partnership with Auto Fit.

‘Our dedicated staff have painstakingly worked tirelessly to make this partnership and launch come to fruition. We assure all Nigerian motorists, NNPC families and friends that the NNPC lube bay service center is equal to none and implore you to patronize our service center for the care and maintenance of your vehicle.’

Ndupu also maintained that NNPC ‘would continue to touch people’s lives in many positive ways.’