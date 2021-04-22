From Uche Usim, Abuja

A major step to boost gas production was taken on Thursday as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) signed an agreement for the development of gas from the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari and Mr Tony Chukwueke, Chairman of SEEPCO jointly signed the agreement at the NNPC headquarters in Abuja.

In a tweet via its official Twitter handle, the national oil company explained that the deal provides the terms for the development of OML 143 in providing gas for the domestic market which aligns with the federal government’s national gas expansion programme (NGEP).

“NNPCgroup, #SEEPCO, both partners in the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143 have signed a Gas Development Agreement (GDA) at the NNPC Towers today.

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva has repeatedly said the government was determined to explore cheaper, cleaner energy sources which gas provides.