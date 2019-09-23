Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPLAT), operator of the NNPC/SEPLAT Joint Venture, says its intentions in host communities and other communities in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment, among others, are in line with its mandate to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

To this end, the JV, last week, held its 2019 edition of its Eye Can See and Safe Motherhood programmes, the company’s signature Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) health programmes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the Medical Health Centre at Izombe, Imo State, the wife of the Imo state governor, Lady Ebere Ihedioha, who flagged the medical outreach open said: “If all the corporate organisations were to tow this route of SEPLAT petroleum today, the burden of underdevelopment and social restlessness particularly in the oil producing areas in the state would be greatly reduced.

This programme therefore places SEPLAT Petroleum at the top of the Corporate Social Responsibility in the state, and by extension has won the hearts of our people.”

The Eye Can See and Safe Motherhood Programmes are Seplats CSR initiatives executed annually across the Company’s host communities, with focus on providing comprehensive, quality and free healthcare to members of the host communities and states. These programmes align with the Sustainable Development Goals 3, Health for All and the respective state governments’ aspirations of providing good health for their people.

In the company’s response, General Manager, External Affairs and Communications, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, who represented the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, Mr.Austin Avuru, said: “People are at the center of everything we do. The NNPC/SEPLAT joint venture takes delight whenever we have opportunity to deploy these two key programmes specially designed for the wellbeing of our community members and for other indigenes of the state who wish to access the benefits of these health progrommes.”