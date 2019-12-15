Uche Usim, Abuja

Efforts to guarantee energy security and end fuel importation deepened at the weekend, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Seplat Petroleum Development Company have kicked-off the first phase of establishing the first condensate refinery in the country, with a firm commitment to take the Final Investment Decision (FID) on it in July, 2020.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, disclosed this at the signing of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase of the condensate refinery project at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

The NNPC GMD said Nigeria had great potential for condensate that could be leveraged upon to bridge the huge fuel importation deficit in the country, stressing the need to drive the condensate refinery project as a top priority, with various stakeholders upbeat about its prospects.

“This country expects that we secure all our petroleum products requirements in-country. We have a clear mandate from the President to stop petroleum importation and we believe this can be done. Condensate refining is something that we at the NNPC are very passionate about and it’s a national objective that all needs support”, he said.

While commending the duo of National Engineering and Technical Compnay (NETCO), the Engineering subsidiary of the NNPC, and KBR (an engineering consulting firm), for the impressive feasibility study on the project, he challenged them to ensure the completion of the FEED by June 2020, to enable the project proceed to its second phase.

The contract for the FEED was signed by the GMD on behalf of NNPC and its partners, Seplat and Borkir International, and NETCO and KBR.

Speaking at the event, representatives of Seplat, Borkir International, and KBR, Mr Effiong Okon, Mr Muhammed Dangot, and Mr Ben Sawford, respectively, appreciated the strong leadership of the NNPC management in driving the project, while expressing their confidence in and commitment to it.