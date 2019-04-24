Over 130 holding kids are involved in the ongoing 3rd NNPC/Shell Nigeria Under-12 Basketball Championship holding inside the Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

More than 50 games will be played by several academies from different parts of the country.

Coordinator of the championship that dunked off on Monday, John Igie Adams also known as Mr Basketball expressed gratitude to NNPC, Shell and the Nigeria Basketball Federation for supporting the championship being organised by the Africa Youth Initiative on Crime Prevention ( AYICRIP).

According to him, their target is to boost youth basketball development and check restiveness among holidaying basketball kids and teams from different parts of the country.

As the NNPC/Shell Basketball Championship ends Thursday, Adams said AYICRIP remains grateful to the sponsors and other stakeholders that have made it a huge success so far.

“Between Monday and Thursday, 50 games would be played and the kids have thoroughly enjoyed every second as they compete and learn in such unique atmosphere. It has been an awesome experience for players and coaches.

“In fact most of them do not want it to end and we feel fulfilled as Thursday beckons,” said Mr. Basketball who has appealed to other corporate groups to emulate NNPC and Shell as such grassroots development programmes would guarantee brighter basketball future for Nigeria.