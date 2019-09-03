Uche Usim, Abuja and Adewale Sanyaolu

The seven Chief Operating Officers (COOs) of the various Autonomous Business Units (ABUs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have signed a performance bond to commit to the delivery of the key priority areas.

The COOs who made the commitment at a sign-off event held at the NNPC Towers in Abuja yesterday, are Roland Onoriode Ewubare for Upstream; Mustapha Yinusa Yakubu, Refining and Petrochemical; Yusuf Usman, Gas and Power; Lawrencia Nwadiabuwa Ndupu , Venture; Umar Isa Ajiya, Chief Financial Officer; Adeyemi Adetunji , Downstream; and Farouk Garba Said, Corporate Services.

Addressing the COOs, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, has charged members of his management team to work assiduously to deliver on the key priority areas of growing the nation’s crude oil reserves to 40 billion barrels and production, ensuring steady supply of petroleum products and supplying adequate gas to meet the next level agenda of the Federal Government.

He explained that all the Key Performance Areas (KPAs) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) were designed by in-house experts without inputs from consultants, adding that it was an indication of the abundant talents within the corporation’s human resource base.

“I have the conviction that we can deliver on these KPAs and even do more. We have enormous goodwill, from our various stakeholders and Nigerians, that we can do things differently. Let me emphasise that our stakeholders have tremendous trust in us and it is only excellent performance that can sustain the trust they have in us.” Kyari said.

He maintained that the clear goal of his management was to drive an NNPC that is Transparent and Accountable with Performance Excellence (TAPE), stressing that the milestones for all the ABUs and Strategic Business Units (SBUs) would be delivered within the timelines.

Kyari posited that the KPAs were the roadmap for growth and consolidation, assuring that his management would ensure effective stimulation of industrial growth in the country.

Tagged the Roadmap for Growth and Consolidation, Kyari’s new Corporate vision of Transparency, Accountability & Performance Excellence (TAPE) would ensure that all the NNPC’s seven directorates leverage on technology and innovation to deliver on their Key Priority Areas (KPAs).

The KPAs also have clear-cut roadmap and strategies towards actualising the TAPE mandate.

For the Upstream Directorate, the KPAs are growing the nation’s reserves and increasing production; while the KPAs for the Gas and Power Directorate include the expansion of the gas sector footprint towards stimulating industrialisation.

While the Refining and Petrochemicals Directorates would focus on enhancing local refining capacity as its KPA, the Downstream Directorate would ensure efficient and seamless petroleum products supply to guarantee energy security for the country and ensure that the critical oil and gas infrastructure are secured, and the Ventures Directorate would work to ensure that the corporation’s new businesses are capitalised and commercialised.

For the Corporate Services Directorate, the Key Priority Areas are the development of the corporation’s human capital and excellent service delivery, while the Finance and Accounts Directorate is charged with ensuring financing for growth and effective liquidity management.

The highpoint of the event was the signing of performance bonds by all the Chief Operating Officers to commit their directorates to the delivery of their various KPAs.