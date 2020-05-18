Uche Usim, Abuja

To strengthen the nation’s health sector, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is set to build robust medical facilities in 14 states.

He made the disclosure in Abuja while the handing handover the 20 ventilators donated by Ocea S.A through Mystrose Defence Systems Limited to the Federal Government.

Earlier at the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, hailed the NNPC for its unwavering support and several medical interventions, geared towards providing a lasting solution to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, saying the gesture showed the corporation as the hallmark of a National Oil Company.

“This is a hallmark of a national institution which, at this very challenging time of COVID-19, is filling the gap in the provision of the kind of things that the nation requires; the facilities that we need to put in place,” Mustapha stated.

Mustapha assured that the 20 ventilators would be put to good use for the benefit of Nigerians, maintaining that COVID-19 was a big challenge which required everyone’s support to the Federal Government to fight and defeat the pandemic.

He stated that post COVID-19, the nation’s health institutions would receive the type of rebirth that the Federal Government desires, stressing that with the medical facilities on ground, the nation would have the capacity to combat any epidemic or pandemic thereafter.

On his part, the Medical Director of the NNPC Medical Services Limited, Dr. Mohammed Zango, stated that the donations from the French company, Ocea S.A was a right step in the right direction, adding that the corporation, as a responsible organization and a strategic partner in the maritime security space, is hereby transmitting the ventilators to the PTF in support of the Federal Government’s effort to combat COVID-19.

Zango explained that the company identified the NNPC as a reputable National Oil Company through which the ventilators could be safely delivered to the PTF on COVID-19.

Kunle Aluko who made the donations on behalf of Mystrose Defence Systems Limited praised the PTF for her unwavering efforts to combat the pandemic, assuring the readiness of his company to stand by the Federal Government all through these difficult times.