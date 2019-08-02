Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has expressed its desire to extend Nigeria’s trade relations with Turkey beyond crude oil.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Nigeria, His Excellency Melih Uluren, at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, in Abuja yesterday.

A press release by the Corporation’s spokesman, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that the Turkish national oil company has a robust trade relations with NNPC.

The GMD however promised to build on the existing trade relations with Turkish Petroleum, adding: “We are looking forward to greater cooperation between NNPC and Turkish Petroleum such that we find business in other areas like infrastructure development that both countries will be interested in promoting to the benefit of both countries”.

Speaking earlier, the Turkish Ambassador o said his country was eager to deepen economic ties with Nigeria.

He congratulated Mele Kyari on his appointment as NNPC GMD, stressing that his choice for the position was well thought-out as his reputation as an astute leader was well known in the diplomatic community.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) are collaboratively pushing for the passage of pending oil and gas industry-related bills in order to grow the Nigerian economy.

The two bodies have agreeed to will work together to enlighten members of the 9th National Assembly to deeply appreciate what the bills stand to do for the country’s economy if passed. The accord was reached Thursday during a courtesy visit of the National Executive of the NGE led by its President, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, to the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, at the NNPC Towers, Abuja. A press statement signed by Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted Mallam Kyari as saying that until and unless the petroleum legislation is passed, the volume of foreign investment flow into the country would not grow as expected.

“The petroleum legislation has being lingering since 1999 and we are aware that the current Federal Government is committed to the passage of this very important legislation…”