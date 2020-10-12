Uche Usim, Abuja

As the Federal Government de-emphasises use of petrol to power automobiles, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, on Monday assured that all its service stations nationwide will be flooded with compressed natural gas in December, for easier access to consumers.

Kyari gave the assurance at the 3rd Valuechain Annual Lecture and Awards in Abuja.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The NNPC boss stressed the need for quick passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), saying that Nigeria’s current laws have not responded to the changes and recent happenings in the petroleum industry.

Kyari, who chaired the occasion, expressed optimism that the renewed collaboration between the executive and the legislative arms of government will bring to closure the passage of the PIB, which has lingered for more than 20 years.

‘The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is still not yet over the line after two decades. It however gladdens my heart that there is a renewed commitment on the part of everyone to get it passed,’ he said.

Speaking on the theme “The Role of Media in the Nigerian Petroleum Sector Reform and Investment”, the Kyari said the Corporation will sustain its unflinching support to the government and the media in efforts at educating the public on ‘this very important legislation, (PIB).’

Umor Farouk, the Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO), the key speaker at the event, highlighted major challenges faced by the Nigerian media to include dearth of funds, lack of training and non payments of salaries by the media owners.

According to him, these among other factors, have hindered the media from playing effectively their roles in campaign for the passage of PIB.

Farouk advocated for the establishment of trust fund to support the media and strengthen it to effectively play its primary roles.

Some notable Nigerians were honoured with Award of Excellence for their contributions to the development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

The Award recipients are; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, His Excellency Chief Timipre Sylva, the Group Chief Executive officer (GCEO) of Oilserv Group, Engr Emeka Okwuosa, Former Group Executive Director, NNPC Alh Aminu Baba-Kusa, and the Managing Director of Spectrum Engineering, Dr Abubakar Isah.