Uche Usim, Abuja

As the battle against COVID-19 rages, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the development of a contact-tracing software application that would be deployed in all its locations across the country.

The move, the NNPC noted, is in line with the Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) agenda of the current leadership of the national oil company.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, quoted the Corporation’s Group General Manager, Information Technology Division (ITD), Danladi Inuwa, as saying that the novel app was part of the NNPC’s sectoral contribution to curb the spread of the pandemic within its formations and ministries, departments and agencies of the Nigerian government.

“The Contact-Tracing Solution is ready to be deployed, all the technical testing have been done and the solution is ready to go live. Everywhere you go around NNPC locations would be covered by this novel application which would reveal all information about persons visiting any official and should there be any medical challenge, the NNPC Medical would be able to track from the information at the database all the contacts and advise properly,’ Inuwa stated.

He said the application could also be used by members of staff to document private visitors at their homes, stressing that the novel application would enable the workforce to adjust adequately to the ‘new normal’ in order to minimise the spread of the disease.

The IT expert stated that in order to minimise human contact in business transactions at the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a downstream subsidiary of NNPC, in the face of COVID-19, the Corporation has also deployed a sales and distribution application in the Oil and Gas Secondary Model Portal that would enable marketers buy petroleum products online.

He said the application, known as the Customer Express, would also enable marketers to register, validate and revalidate their Bulk Purchase Agreements online within a week, adding that the portal provides a dashboard that enables the corporation to track every molecule of product being imported, transported and sold at every given time.

“The Portal shows what product is in transit in terms of volume, what quantity is in the jetty, what volume has gone into the pipelines, what quantity has gone into NNPC depots, private depots and refinery depots. So, we have accurate accounting of every molecule of products that we have in our system,’Inuwa disclosed.

The NNPC ITD head said members of Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) are now purchasing products online seamlessly while the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN) and other relevant downstream stakeholders are expected to start transacting business on the platform soon.

He stated that an application that can show the volume of stocks in the tanks of all NNPC retail stations across the country has equally being deployed and the ticketing digitised, affirming that more technological innovations would be deployed in the months ahead.

Inuwa stated that in spite of the recent lockdown in the country, the NNPC’s business value chains were not affected, saying the Corporation was well-prepared. He further explained that the NNPC had over 4,000 virtual meetings, 9.3 million minutes of audio time, 6.7 million minutes of video time and 2.1million minutes of screen shared times.

He added that the robust IT business continuity plan had enhanced the Corporation ’s workforce efficiency.