The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has released its January Monthly Financial and Operational Report (MFPR) where it said it transferred N153.01 billion into the federation account.

It also disclosed that cumulatively, (from January 2018 to January 2019), Federation and JV received N905.45 billion and N658.66 billion respectively, under the column of naira payments to the federation accounts.

While further revealing to have recorded a trade surplus of N15.04 billion for January, which represents an increase of 24 per cent over the N12.13 billion surplus posted by the corporation in December 2019, the national oil company further hinted that its January data shows 230 hacked pipeline points with two ruptured points.

NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, attributed the positive financial position to the improved performance of NNPC’s upstream subsidiary, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), which recorded surplus numbers.