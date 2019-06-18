Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has lamented the incessant influx people living with disabilities who continually laid siege to its premises, urging them to channel their concerns through approved channels.

NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a release on Tuesday, said the action of the group was unbecoming, adding that repeated obstructions were inimical to the daily business of the corporation, given the National Oil Company’s contribution to the coffers of the three tiers of government in the Country.

The NNPC Spokesperson explained that the corporation was a disability-friendly company which has in its employ persons with disability and had equally made special provisions for this group in its on-going recruitment exercise.

He stated that while employing persons with disability was a corporate policy of NNPC, however, such employment offers must pass through acceptable processes and procedures.

Ughamadu cautioned the protesters against further siege on the premises of NNPC.