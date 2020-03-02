Paul Erewuba

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) has emerged the overall winner of the 2020 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games concluded in Lagos at the weekend. NNPC garnered 48 medals made up of 13 gold, 16 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Team Shell put up a spirited fight to finish a close second with 13 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze medals, while NLNG placed a distant third with 6 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Chevron equally put up a good showing with its athletes winning 6 gold, 2 silver and 8 bronze medals,

Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC, finished fifth with 5 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals, while ExxonMobil with 4 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze finished 6th.

Eroton, Total, DPR, NCDMB and PTI placed 7th to 12th respectively, as all the teams won medals, making it one of the most competitive NOGIG in recent times.

NNPC capped her historic return to the pinnacle of NOGIG with a cautious but effective display by her football team, which won the prestigious gold in the football event.

With the Minister of State, Ministry of Petroleum, Chief Timpre Silva, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kolo Kyari and other top executives of various oil companies present, NNPC was able to contain the sleek-playing and enterprising DPR players.