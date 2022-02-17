By Adewale Sanyaolu and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC’s) injection of 3. 2 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), into the domestic market Wednesday, failed to stem the current fuel scarcity of fuel in major cities of the country.

The current white products shortages which was triggered off by the withdrawal of adulterated petrol imported in the country by four marketers including a subsidiary of NNPC has left in its trail so much unintended consequences for business and the general public over the past two weeks.

NNPC had in a statement said that in line with it’s strategic restocking, over 2.3 billion litres of PMS would be delivered between now and end of February 2022, to restore sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.

The statement added that members of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot Owners and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria(DAPPMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria(IPMAN) have also commenced 24-hour loading and dispensing in some of their designated outlets.

The situation has left many motorists in Lagos, Markudi, the Benue State capital abnd several other states in quandary as the scarcity bites harder.

In Lagos, most of the filling stations visited by Daily were out of stock while the few that were selling rationed the product in a bid to serve their premium customers, especially those on retainership deal with them.

The sharp drop in fuel supply to filling stations has led to over 50 per cent increase in the cost of transportation in most areas, and has left many commuters stranded at bus-stops across Lagos and other parts of the country with black marketers smiling to bank.

Some black marketers on Wednesday took advantage of the lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to make brisk business from residents and motorists in Lagos.

Some of the black marketers were selling a litre of fuel for prices between N180 to N250 per litre depending on the location, demand and negotiating skills of the buyer.

A ride from Council bus stop to Iyana Ipaja which hitherto cost N200 is now N300 while a similar trip from Oko-Afo in Badagry has moved from N300 to N400.

Meanwhile, motorists and commuters in Makurdi, Benue State, have appealed to the Federal Government to look into the matter and ensure that fuel is available as soon as possible.

Our correspondent observed that most fuel stations did not have products for sale while the few that had only sold from one or two pumps thereby creating long queues of motorists, motorcycles and even generator owners.

It was also observed that the chaotic situation had brought in black marketer who are making brisk business from the scarcity of fuel in the metropolis.

When our Correspondent went round town on Wednesday, there were long queues at some fuel stations including Jenny, Gabrow, Rain Oil among others while some others who did not have fuel were under lock and keys.

A motorist, Pastor Jennifer Iorhemba, a proprietress of one of the schools in Makurdi told Daily Sun that she had been on queue at Jenny Fuel station for almost two hours and was yet to buy at the time.