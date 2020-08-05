The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Agol Ebun Tracy, yesterday, advocated stiffer laws and sanctions to curb rising cases of cross-carpeting by politicans in the country.

Tracy who said this in Benin while speaking on her governorship ambition, noted that it will deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

She said because of defection, people no longer play politics of principle but of interests.

“I think there should be sanction for anybody who defects from his or her party to another party. Politicians don’t die for the masses but they defect when they feel their interest are no longer guaranteed,” she noted.

“A law should be put in place to make defection criminal. Anybody who defects should lose his or her seat or current position”, she said‎, adding that once sanction is put in place, it will instill politics of principle rather than interests.

Tracy said she is in the race to change the narrative and free the people from political and economic slavery.

“NNPP will offer free education from primary to secondary level while bursary will be given to students of higher institution of learning”, she promised.