From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has condemned recent attack on the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general poll, Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president was attacked by suspected hoodlums in Maiduguri after his campaign.

NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, in a statement yesterday, called on political parties and their candidates to play by the rules.

Major tasked the Inspector General of Police and Director General of State Security Services to provide adequate security at political rallies to forestall breach of peace.

In addition, he implored President Muhammadu Buhari to call governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to order.

He said: “NNPP strongly condemns the attack on the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential campaign convoy in Maiduguri, Borno State on 9th November 2022, in which 70 persons were injured and several vehicles damaged.

“It is outrageous, barbaric and repulsive intended to undermine the nation’s emerging democracy ahead of the crucial 2023 general election that will redefine and redirect the destiny of the country.

“NNPP calls on all lovers of constitutional rule to condemn and resist this dastardly act by anti-democratic forces that want to foist the rule of might and thuggery in place of our cherished rule of law, tolerance and unity in diversity.

“This latest attack on the foundations of the nation’s frail democracy shows the level of desperation and intolerance of opposition political parties by the outgoing All Progressives Congress in Borno State.

“In August this year, our great party, the NNPP was a victim of this political intolerance and executive recklessness in the state when Governor Babagana Zulum jittery over the ever increasing popularity and acceptance of the party’s Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (FNSE), PhD invited the police to seal off NNPP’s two secretariats in Maiduguri, the state capital ahead of his visit to commission the secretariats.

“The national outcry it generated forced the police to vacate the secretariats which paved way for the party’s presidential candidate to visit the state.

“During the same visit, our presidential candidate’s convoy was attacked at the Bulumkutu railway crossing at the suburbs of Maiduguri as he made his way to the airport to depart the state.

“NNPP demands a stop to this national embarrassment in what ought to be a showcase of democracy which election symbolizes.

“The attacks happened despite the Peace Accord signed by presidential candidates and national chairmen of all the 18 registered political parties on 28th September 2022, in Abuja organized by the General Abdulsami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee in which political parties and their presidential candidates resolved to carry out civil, decent and issue-based campaigns as well as promote respect and tolerance of differences.

“NNPP urges the National Peace Committee to urgently intervene by convening an emergency meeting of the leaders of political parties and their presidential candidates to review the peace accord in view of this glaring violation that constitutes a threat to the nation’s democracy and chart the way forward to save our constitutional rule.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should also call his party governors to order so as not to truncate our hard earned democracy.

The Inspector General of Police and Director General of State Security Services should ensure adequate security at political rallies to forestall any breach of the peace.

“The party commiserates with victims of the attacks and pray for their quick recovery.

“In spite of these unprovoked attacks, a new Nigeria is possible with the New Nigeria People’s Party. We urge Nigerians to vote for NNPP candidates in all elections.

“Together, we will build a strong, virile, united, progressive, equitable and decent democratic nation.”