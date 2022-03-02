From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), on Wednesday, announced the immediate dissolution of its National Working Committee (NWC) and constitution of caretaker committee led by John Chris Ifeimeje

Meanwhile, there are indications that the decision to dissolve the NWC was to pave the way for the entry of the former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who has been rumoured to be interested in joining the party as a platform to realize his 2023 political ambition.

One of the party officials confirmed that Senator Kwankwaso met with the leadership of NNPP on Tuesday, in a bid to finalize his coming into the party which he is expected to use for his presidential ambition in 2023.

The outgoing National Secretary of the party, Ambassador Agbo Gilbert Major, confirmed to journalists at a press conference in Abuja, that special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting endorsed the dissolution of the NWC and also held a meeting with Kwankwaso.

He said the NEC proposed that the national convention of the party should hold within one month to elect new leaders of the party, preparatory to political activities that would culminate in 2023 general elections.

He said the special NEC meeting was aimed at taking crucial decisions that will reposition the party and increase its chances of electoral victory in 2023 general elections.

He said: “Nigerians are getting set for the general election and we met to reposition our party, and the frontiers are opening, a lot of Nigerians are coming in and there is need for us to adjust and accommodate the interests that are coming in.

“I can confirm to you that we are in deep talks with former Kano governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. In fact, we have almost concluded the talks and agreements, and in the next few days, we would revert to Nigerians to disclose what understanding we reached with him, but I can assure you that he is on his way into NNPP.”

Agbo also ruled out an automatic presidential ticket for Kwankwaso, saying other aspirants would be given the opportunity to contest for it.

He added: “Most importantly, we have secured his commitment to abide the rules and regulations guiding our party. He also promised to be a loyal party member of the party and would follow the dictates and rules of the party.

“The presidential ticket of NNPP is not automatic, he (Kwankwaso) has told us that his moves towards coming into the party should not be seen as an attempt to take the ticket automatically, and we have encouraged other aspirants to come so that we can fully demonstrate the power of the rights of people.”