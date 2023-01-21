Owner of Mailantarki Care Football Club and Gombe state gubernatorial candidate under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki has bagged award of excellence following his contribution to football development.

The award was given to the politician by Gombe State Nationwide League One Football Clubs Forum for his impact in 2022.

Flaunting the plague, media officer of his soccer outfit, Adamu Usman Ahmed hinted the award will help the club owner invest more on football and youth empowerment. He however stated that all hands are on deck to see the team succeed in the ongoing Nigeria second tie league.

“ We are happy the club owner was recognised by a powerful forum who knows his impact. Mailantarki has assured he won’t relent in his dream of making Gombe State a place to be.

‘Aside football, he has empowered youths in the state and they are all happy to have him as a candidate. This award is a tip of the iceberg compared to other things he has done for the development of the game of football and I can assure you he will do more in due time,’ he stated.

Prior to this recognition, Mailantarki had inspired his club to win a double trophy in last year’s European soccer tourney hosted by Denmark and Norway. He also went ahead in making sure his side was promoted to the second tie league in the country after which he powered three of his lads to the under 20 national team call up.