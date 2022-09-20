From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abba Kabiru Yusuf has distanced himself from crowdfunding for his 2023 governorship ambition in the state..

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawaki Tofa, Tuesday, described as mischievous ia video clip circulating virally claiming that he is crowdfunding to the tune of one thousand naira (N1,000) from interested individuals and members of the public.

“‘ We wish to inform the good people of Kano State, particularly members of our great party, the NNPP to disregard the content of the video as a mere campaign of calumny orchestrated by some ill-behaved individuals within the opposition political circle.”

” Thus, by this press statement, His Excellency wishes to make it categorically clear that he has never initiated any fundraising on his 2023 campaign activities which are yet to pick up.

We remained resolute and totally committed to salvaging Kano state from the unfortunate situation which the people of the state found themselves under the present incompetent leadership. End