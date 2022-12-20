From Desmond Mgboh Kano

The Kano State NNPP gubernatorial c0andidate Engr. Abba K Yusuf has blamed the Nigeria Police for the hike im political violence in the state.

The candidate disclosed this, Monday at the Kano Peace Summit organised by the State Police Command in partnership with AMG Foundation and other civil society organisations.

In a statement signed by his Spokesperson Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Abba Gida Gida said the opposition parties in the state were all united against any form of intimidation and blackmail by the ruling APC, while accusing the party of using the incumbency factor to víctimize selected members of the society.

The NNPP gubernatorial candidate further held that unless the police and other security agencies are ready to conduct their duly professionally with utmost fairness and objectivity, the people of Kano should be allowed to explore the means of self defence as provided by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We have seen how some police officers are aiding and abetting violent attacks by the APC political thugs, my entourage was attacked and our family house in Chiranchi quarters of Gwale Local Government was also attacked, despite several written complaints, no action was taken till date”.he said⁵

Abba Gida Gida also assured his commitment and that of his party, the NNPP to give maximum cooperation for the conduct of free, fair, credible and of course peaceful elections in 2023 if thesecurity and the electoralumpire remain unbiased.

In hist response, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command CP Mamman Dauda reiterated his readiness to work with all stakeholders in ensuring peaceful coexistence in the before, during and after the elections.