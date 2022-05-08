From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has assured supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) that the party would achieve great fortunes in next year’s general elections.

Senator Kwankwaso, who spoke at NNPP’s first National Executive Committee meeting yesterday in Abuja, noted that the party was not like the All Progressives Congress (APC) that pegged its presidential form at N100 million.

He said: “Let me remind Nigerians that our forms are on sale for the state assembly positions and other positions here in the national secretariat for those who want to contest election.

“I want to encourage everybody to be like all of us here; to be people with foresight of men and women in this country. This party is all about nationalists who believe in this country.

“We want everybody to go and register in their wards. Forms are very cheap. Certainly not N100 million for presidential candidates and so on and so forth.”

Meanwhile, NNPP’s National Chairman, Prof Rufai Alkali, charged the NWC to work assiduously towards emerging victorious in next year’s general elections.

Alkali said Nigeria needs to be salvaged from the grips of bad leaders and positioned towards greatness.