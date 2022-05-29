From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has debunked reports that it has been deregistered by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), saying the misleading publication was by some busybody and unscrupulous elements afraid of the popularity and achievements of the party within a short time.

In a statement by the Admin Officer in the Office of the National Chairman, Alokha Sunday, he described publication as unfounded, untrue and completely outlandish.

He party said has proved all negative expectations against it wrong in an attempt to divert the attention of Nigerians on the rapid political growth and advancement as the fastest growing Party in the country.

The statement read:

The Attention of the Leadership of Our Great Party under the Stewardship of the National Chairman, Prof Rufai Ahmed Alkali has been drawn to a misleading publication by some busybody and unscrupulous elements in an attempt to divert the attention of Nigerians on tthe rapid political growth and advancement of our Party as the fastest growing Party in the country. The said publication is unfounded, untrue and completely outlandish.

As a political party with reputation as a credible alternative, the leadership of the party is not oblivious of the activities of this mischief makers, but we have always proved them wrong.

First, they said that the party did not possess the capacity to sustain the political tempo within the Nigerian political space. We proved wrong.

Then, they said that the party has no sufficient time to galvanize the requisite strength for a victorious outing. Again we proved wrong.

Then, they nicknamed the NNPP as a “Third Force”. Once again they were proved wrong as the party is now the “First Force”, a Pary to beat in 2023.

Today, the evil mongers are at it again that our great party has been deregistered by INEC. But as usual, they have misfired!!! This is indeed preposterous coming out from idle and ignorant minds.

Every member of our great party and the general public are enjoined to disregard such publication as every information contained therein are mere calculated attempt by some miscreants bloggers seeking cheap patronage and unearned merit.

The party is not only waxing stronger and bigger by the day, but a major force to be reckoned within the Nigeria political space of today. We implore every Nigerian that believe in development and progress to team-up with us as we rescue Nigeria and Nigerians by saving our hard earned democracy.

