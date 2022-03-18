A Presidential aspirant under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Mr Faduri Joseph, has called on the youth to come out for leadership positions for the development of democracy in the country.

Joseph who made the call at a press conference on Thursday, in Abuja, said the country could fix its electricity and other challenges through a sincere, dedicated, vibrant and young leader who has the nation at heart.

According to him, old people have failed the nation and that it is time for the youth to take the baton and finish the race to make the nation reach its greater height.

He called on all citizens to stop selling their birthrights for peanuts and flush out money bags in politics to have a rebirth of a new country for economic development of the country.

“It is so sad that this is where we are as a nation, a nation that gave birth to me 45 years ago in Ipeju Ijesha, Osun, born to late Gabriel Faduri and Juliana Faduri.

“When life was good, when we could sleep outside till day break, when education was free for our fathers with good meals.

“Now the Nation is ravaged in insecurity, kidnapping, high level of corruption, stealing in places, rotting education system and total failure of a nation that once had everything.

“I bring hope to the many hopeless Nigerians, I bring hope again to many Nigerians both home and abroad who have lost hope in this nation, our country can still be great again,” he said.

He also called on political office holders to reflect on issues bordering on corruption, joblessness and ways of avoiding violence to promote stability and development.

According to him, the country needs prayers, support and patriotic citizens to move the country forward, adding that peaceful co-existence is necessary for nation building.

However, he enjoined the youths and all eligible voters in the country to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and effectively participate in the process of electing a credible leader in the 2023 General Elections. (NAN)