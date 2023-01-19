From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has united all aggrieved members in Osun State and promised to face the general elections with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

While returning to the party amidst a cheerful welcome by members of the party in Osogbo, on Thursday, the newly reinstated State Chairman, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, said his return is a signal to the PDP and APC that the coming election will not be as usual.

Odeyemi appealed to the electorates to vote for NNPP presidential candidate, Kwankwaso and all other candidates of the party to move Nigeria forward.

He said, “we had issues in NNPP sometime in August 2022. The NWC of our party decided to call all the aggrieved members and harmonize. I am happy to return as the chairman.

“I want to tell the opposition that felt it was an advantage to them that we have come together as one family.

“We want to make sure that we deliver Osun to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. I want to appeal to people that Kwankwaso is a man that can give us what we want.

“I want to beg the electorate to let their votes count for Kwankwaso, all our senators, representatives, and the assembly,” Odeyemi pleaded.