From Idu Jude Abuja

The leadership of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has urged the the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to obey the order of the court and publish the names of its senatorial contestants.

This is as it alleged that the electoral umpire was not fair to it.

This allegation was made, yesterday, in Abuja by the National legal Advisers to the party, Robert Hong, while addressing media men on the fragrant disobedient of court Judgement by INEC.

He lamented that INEC had refused to publish names of it’s senatorial candidates despite the final submission by the Appeal Court on January 10, 2023.

“The party is asking INEC as an unbiased electoral umpire to step down from the high horse and toe the way of hounour and respect the appeal court judgement, which has mandated INEC to publish names of our senatorial candidates from Kano central, Potiskum in Yobe state and Taraba South. These candidates were those the party submitted to INEC to replace former party members who on their own volition resigned their membership of the party to join other parties. And in respect to relevant sections 1 and 31 of the constitution which stipulates that the INEC having been put on notice of the prevailing situation, election into such positions must be conducted within 90 days and submitted to INEC before the general election.

“We are asking INEC to lawfully obey the court judgement but it keeps insisting on the superiority of it’s electoral guideline, which of cause is not superior to the constitution provisions of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

And it is on this legal premise that INEC lost at the High court and Appeal Court respectively and now heading to Supreme Court with the engagement of senior counsels pursuant to the case already lost at the appeal court.”