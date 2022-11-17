From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) senatorial candidate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mubarak Ahmad Tijjani, has expressed confidence that the party will win the 2023 presidential election and rescue the nation from imminent collapse.

Tijjani, who spoke yesterday in Abuja at the opening of the party’s Kabusa Ward Secretariat, urged Nigerians to collect their permanent voters’ cards and vote for NNPP candidates in all elections.

He said the standard bearer of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was the most credible, competent and reliable candidate to win the February 25, 2023 presidential poll and urged party supporters to work hard for the success of the party in the upcoming elections that would redefine the destiny of the nation.

If elected, he promised to prioritize education, youth and women empowerment, adding that he would not only represent youth in the Federal Capital Territory, but he would also represent the entire Nigerian youth and sponsor bills that would benefit them.

He said youth were ready to take the mantle of leadership from retired, tired and recycled politicians who have lost touch with the needs, expectations and desires of people for a better life

Tijjani urged Abuja residents to vote massively for him, stressing that he was born and brought up in the city and knew the challenges facing the people which he promised to tackle head-on if voted into office.

He said NNPP is a movement that has emerged to rescue the nation that is currently on life-support due to poor leadership of the outgoing All Progressives Congress government.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates contesting the polls.