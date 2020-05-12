The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has has refuted a report making the rounds in the online spaces like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn and other sites that the telecoms industry was going to switch on 5G in Lagos from May 10 -12 , 2020.

According NCC, the statement from the faceless individuals or groups cannot be further from the truth. “The Commission has unequivocally stated that there is no deployment of 5G in Nigeria at the moment. The NCC back in November 2019 approved trial test for 5G for a period of three (3) months and that the trial has been concluded and installation decommissioned”. It stated

Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, NCC said that ‘’the trial among others was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present. Relevant stakeholders including members of the security agencies were invited to participate during the trial’’.

The statement added that the NCC will continue to maintain its policy of technology neutrality and will continue to encourage Service providers to deploy the best technology that will meet the needs of the society in a secured and friendly manner.

The NCC had provided clarifications of Frequently Asked Questions on 5G in view of the recent developments in which misleading materials with no proven evidence are being circulated to link CORONAVIRUS or COVID-19 with 5G Technology and therefore refuted the claim that it would be switching on 5G in Lagos in its entirety.