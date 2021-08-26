From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Youths and Students Affairs, Nasir Adhama, has said that there is no administration that has tackled poverty like the present government..

Adhama made this disclosure at the 2021 international youth day on the theme; transforming food systems, held in Abuja on Thursday.

Adhama who spoke through Dr. Aminu Isyaku, added that the Nigerian youths are overwhelmed with the increasing rate of empowerment programmes made available by president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The President Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Blessing Akinlosotu on his part said Innovation is more than technology and urged the youths to think deep and discover how they can come up with Innovative ideas that can improve the country’s standard and at the same time attaining food security.

His words: ” Hunger and malnutrition are on the rise today, about 821 million – 1 in 9 people – are chronically undernourished, 1 in 3 people are malnourished and 1 in 8 adults suffer from obesity.

” We need to increase the pace of innovation to overcome the challenges of the 21st century. Accelerating and scaling up innovation in agriculture can trigger the transformation needed to respond to feeding a growing and increasingly urbanized population.

Meanwhile, the NYC, Chairman, Governing Board,Dr. Yakubu Shendam in his remarks stated that insecurity is responsible for the food crises ravaging the country.

Shendam insisted that if the government don’t address the security challenges facing the country,the nation will soon fall back to importation of food”oil will not be relivant in near future. We need to secure our food to reduce the poverty and hunger crises.

” If the government don’t tackle the security challenges in the country,the nation will fall back to importation of food because nobody is farming now. Insecurity is the main cause of hunger and poverty in the country.”