Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), said it was yet to receive report of the crash of one of its aircraft alleged to have crashed in Kaduna State.

News of a fighter jet belonging to the service was said to have crashed Sunday in Kaduna while on an anti banditry operations in the state.

The aircraft was said to have left Yola, the Adamawa state capital when it reportedly crashed.

But the director public relations and information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, debunked the report on the NAF Defence correspondents WhatsApp platform.

According to him “No crash in Kaduna. No aircraft left Yola for Kaduna…..

“I am making contact and awaiting information from other locations. Thanks”

