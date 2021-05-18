From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Hon Henry Duke Tenebe, has said there is no alternative to the harmonisation of both new and old members in the party.

He made the submission on Tuesday through a signed press statement issued and made available to reporters in Benin City.

Hon Tenebe, a former senatorial chairman and state organising secretary of the party, said as more leaders of the PDP have begun to lend their voices on the urgent need for the harmonisation of both old and new members of the party, it is becoming obvious that the position of the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) is being put to test.

According to him: ‘I am more concerned as a party leader and worried about the undue distractions to the polity as well as the delivery of the dividends of democracy this unhealthy crisis would cause.’

Tenebe unequivocally stated that there is no alternative to a holistic harmonisation of the party, stressing that doing so would help produce much needed unity and cohesion within the party.

The former senatorial chairman said that he is of the strong view that it is in the overall interest of the party to implement the biometric registration of members whether old or new so as to have accurate membership data.

He also reiterated that by virtue of the party’s constitution, the state governor is the leader of the party at the state level and, therefore, urged the SWC to close ranks and work closely with him so as to take the party to a higher level.

He said it is unfortunate that the good intentions of the governor is largely being misunderstood, adding that his vision is to leave behind a strong, virile and organise party structure which would not be easy to steamroll by opposition forces.

He enjoined the party faithful to moderate their stance for the greater interest of the party.