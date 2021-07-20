From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday reiterated his message of peace and tolerance in his Eid message to Nigerians.

In a short interview with reporters before paying Eid homage to the Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Governor AbdulRazaq said development occurs only in an atmosphere of peace, mutual tolerance and understanding.

‘It is a message of peace. There is no alternative to peace. This is a state of harmony and we should let it remain like that. Our founding fathers worked so hard to entrench peace in the state and we will continue to promote peace and unity in our dear state,” AbdulRazaq told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital,’ he stated.

‘It is a new frontier. Security-wise, we have seen improvements across the country. We are certain that things will continue to get better.’

Governor AbdulRazaq commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the fight against insecurity in different parts of the country, saying the current efforts have led to glaring improvements and checkmated agents of insecurity in Nigeria.

‘We thank the president for deploying all the arsenals he could. We appreciate all institutions, security agencies, traditional rulers and all our people for putting all hands on deck to make sure that we combat the alarming rate of insecurity,’ the governor added.

Governor AbdulRazaq urged Kwarans to use the occasion of Sallah to look inward and preach peace and unity, and support one another as brothers.

