From John Adams, Minna

As the clamour for the restructuring of the country gathers momentum, former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism and chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the calls by eminent Nigerians.

Vatsa, at a press conference in Minna, yesterday, said the drum beats for restructuring was loud enough for President Buhari to hear.

He said the present system of a winner takes all cannot take Nigeria anywhere, stressing that every region should go and unlock its potential and contribute to the centre.

“As things are in the country today, I don’t think there is alternative to restructuring. Only restructuring can bring the best out of every section of this country. This monthly sharing ceremony in Abuja cannot help us as a country,” he said.

He said the growing agitations for self-determination by some sections was a result of the growing injustice, lack of equity and fairness, and therefore wondered how long the government would continue to suppress the people.

Vatsa warned that the only alternative to restructuring is what the country should not pray for.

“The country is gradually moving towards the red point. So, I think the president should listen to calls by some eminent Nigerians. There is nothing absolutely wrong with restructuring. It will make us serious and bring out the best from every region of this country.

“Every region has a potential, except if we cannot look beyond our nose. If this country is restructured, certain wasteful decisions like the proposed construction of rail line from Nigeria to Niger Republic will not be contemplated when we have abandoned rail lines all over the country.

“Let no section of this country be afraid of restructuring, except such region, cannot see beyond it nose. If we run away from restructuring, then we risk breakaway,” he said.