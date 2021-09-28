From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The UK-based Secretary General of the Anglican Communion Worldwide and one-time Bishop of the Anglican communion, Kaduna Archdiocese, Most Rev Josiah Idowu-Fearon, has said that no amount of bombings of bandits by AirfAorce and Army could actually end insecurity in Nigeria.

Bishop Idowu-Fearon noted that the more the bandits are bombed, the more they are likely to multiply, adding that unless Nigerian leaders and the citizens come together to fight the bandits collectively, bombing will not solve the problem.

Speaking in a zoom press conference with some select reporters in Kaduna, the Anglican communion Secretary General particularly called on Northern States governors to pull resources together to fight bandits and find solutions to insecurity in the region to a logical conclusion.

He said despite the high level of insecurity in Nigeria, he has no choice but to return home in September 2022 when he would retire from the office of the Anglican communion, but added that he is qualified to be a British citizen have spent six years in the United Kingdom.

“Banditry is not new in Africa even in the Far East. I have been doing some studies on banditry in Algeria, Morocco and Pakistan. We have a big problem at hand. This horrible thing that is killing us in the northwest in particular and is moving out to other parts of the country, until we all come together and fight it, the daily bombing by the Airforce, the Army, the task forces will not stop it,’ the bishop stated.

“I am concerned about identifying all the bandits with a particular tribe because it could lead to genocide and that was what happened in Rwanda.

“There are questions we need to ask; where do the bandits get arms from? Who are the people supplying them with drugs? Airforce will continue to bomb, the more they bomb, the more the bandits will mushroom.

“There are people among us who are benefiting from this crisis. We keep on blaming the government, you and I know that the government is pumping a lot of money that is meant for development to have better schools, good roads, water supply, electricity and provide security. Part of the money that should be used for development is going into fighting banditry.

“For me, we need to organise ourselves at various levels to see that we join hands and fight this menace.

“The media has a lot of role to play in this issue. It is in our interest to tell our political leaders to join hands to fight this menace, let’s restore peace and then we can vote in or vote out whoever we want. That is my position.”

Advising the Northern governors on insecurity, Bishop Idowu-Fearon said, “Insecurity, we advise that if the northern governors do not coordinate their various individual efforts, it will not work. So the governors must cooperate. The governors in the North West must pull their resources together and see that they fight this insecurity together. North East and North Central should do the same.

“But if Kaduna state is spending so much money, then Katsina is not liaising or cooperating with Kaduna, it doesn’t work. They should pull their resources together, they shouldn’t wait on the federal government, that is my honest advice. Invest together and see that all of us who voted you are secured.

“In terms of poverty, once we are able to address the problem of insecurity, we can face the challenges of poverty.

“There are no jobs, people cannot go to farm. Look at all our big farms! Most of our farmers have abandoned their farms to bandits. Poverty can only be solved when there is security.”

