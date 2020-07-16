Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government, yesterday, restated its determination to remain focused on delivering its policy of a stronger Delta in the next three years.

The government said it will not be distracted despite the handiwork of some hirelings who are bent on derailing it through deliberate misinformation over alleged embezzlement of funds.

Reports in some sections of the media had accused one of the permanent secretaries in the state of allegedly embezzling funds

But addressing journalists in Asaba, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration will continue to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in governance.

Aniagwu said government business is done on the basis of memos, regretting, however, that the authors of the reports failed to give details of the memo which they based their reports on.

He said any permanent secretary is a chief accounting officer, and must be involved in any memo relating to his ministry or parastatal to adequately and appropriately advise government on the decision to take.

“As a government we want to state it for the umpteenth time that we would not be distracted. We will stay focus, the transparency and accountability which have become the watchword of this administration will remain,” Aniagwu said.